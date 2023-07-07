Turkey hopes Black Sea grain deal will be extended — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he hoped the Black Sea grain deal will be extended beyond July 17.

"We held an important meeting in Istanbul last year. Jointly with the UN, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed upon. As part of it, 33 million tons of food has been sent to countries in need. We want the grain initiative to be extended," he said at a televised news conference in Istanbul following talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.