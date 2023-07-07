New US aid package to include Stryker, Bradley, munitions for HIMARS, Patriot

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The new package of military aid to Ukraine will include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers, ammunition for HIMARS and Patriot, in addition to cluster munitions and conventional artillery shells, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said at a briefing on Friday.

Kahl said that additional munitions for Patriot and HIMARS systems; Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; Stryker armored personnel carriers; precision aerial munitions; demolitions munitions and systems for obstacle clearing; mine clearing equipment and spare parts would be included in the package.