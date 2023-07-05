Russia concerned about latest escalation of tensions between Palestine, Israel

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned about the latest escalation of tensions between Palestine and Israel amid an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Moscow is deeply concerned about the latest escalation of tensions in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. As a result of the operation launched by the Israeli Army on July 3, ten Palestinians were reported killed, with more than 100 people being injured," the Foreign Ministry said.

To Russia’s diplomatic agency, the developments show that the conflicting sides "have been struggling to break the vicious circle of violence on their own, let alone revive the constructive dialogue which was interrupted almost a decade ago when Washington’s monopoly in arranging direct political negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians to coordinate the final status broke."

"Not only has the new round of violence created additional obstacles to opening a political `horizon’ toward a Palestinian-Israeli settlement, it is also posing major risks to regional stability in general," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.