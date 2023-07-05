UN Security Council to hold consultations on Jenin on July 7 — UAE’s mission

UN, July 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold closed-to-the-public consultations on the situation in Jenin on July 7, a representative of the UAE’s mission to the organization told TASS.

"I confirm [consultations to the held at our request - TASS]," the representative said.

Israel staged a large-scale operation in Jenin and a nearby camp for Palestinian refugees on Monday night. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said later that Israel dealt a heavy blow to the terror organizations in Jenin and managed to record impressive operational achievements. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said about the expected completion of the operation in Jenin after the achievement of objectives.