Russia advocates de-escalation, negotiations between Israel, Palestine — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow advocates de-escalation of tensions and establishment of negotiation process between Israel and Palestine over the situation in Jenin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the phone call between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Hamas Politburo member Mousa Abu Marzook.

The sides discussed the situation on Palestinian territory over the abrupt escalation of the situation around the West Bank city of Jenin as a result of Israel’s military operation.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its principal position in favor of de-escalation of tensions, as well as establishment of a negotiation process in the interest of a fair settlement of the Palestinian problem based on the known international legal basis," the statement reads.

"Meanwhile, [the sides] stated readiness to further work energetically in order to achieve this goal, including via intensification of collective efforts of Russia, the Arab League and the group of Middle Eastern states, involved in the Middle Eastern settlement dossier," the Ministry added.