Chinese leader urges SCO to counter color revolutions, external interference

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should counter color revolutions and external forces’ meddling into the affairs of countries in the region, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at an India-chaired online summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to independently work out foreign policy based on common and long-term interests of our region. It is necessary to stay vigilant for attempts from outside to stir up a new cold war and provoke bloc-based confrontation in our region, firmly stand against attempts at meddling from outside and at instigating color revolutions under any pretext whatsoever," the Chinese leader stressed.

Xi Jinping urged the SCO member states to "firmly hold the destiny of their own development and prosperity in their hands." The Chinese leader also pointed to the need to maintain peace in the region for the sake of common security.

"China is ready to implement jointly with all countries the global security initiative, promote smoothing over disagreements and contradictions through dialogue and consultations, contribute to politically resolving pressing international and regional problems in the interests of strengthening security in the region," he said.

The online summit is being attended by all the SCO member states and the heads of the organization’s Secretariat and Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. In addition, the heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the United Nations Organization (UN), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have been invited to the summit.