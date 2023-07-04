NATO’s ex-chief hopes allies will give Kiev security guarantees until it can join

TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. A number of countries may give Ukraine security guarantees until it can join the North Atlantic Alliance, the bloc’s former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in an interview with NHK ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

"I think, a number of countries will sign a document ahead of the summit pledging to help Ukraine develop capabilities to defend itself against a future Russian attack," Japan’s public media organization quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Rasmussen also expects that the United States, Great Britain, France and other countries will voice their backing for the idea of giving Ukraine security guarantees.

NATO’s ex-chief expressed confidence that Ukraine needs to join NATO to ensure "long-term peace and stability in Europe." "I hope the first steps in that direction will be taken in Vilnius," he added.