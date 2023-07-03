Get 'em while they're young: Georgian PM favors basic military education for tots

TBILISI, July 3. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili has come out in favor of informing children about the Georgian army not only at schools but as early as in kindergarten.

"The importance of the army and the role of our armed forces, of which we are very proud, is very high in terms of the development of our society. I think it necessary to educate our youth from the very beginning, starting in school, or even in kindergarten so that they learn how the army is run," he said on Monday at the opening ceremony of the military academy’s army camp near Tbilisi.

Speaking to schoolchildren who will be trained at the camp during the summer, the prime minister noted that basic military training will help attract more interest in army service. According to Garibashvili, 800 schoolchildren will undergo training at Georgia’s first-ever army camp for children until late August.