US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

HONG KONG, July 3. /TASS/. A delegation of Republican members of the US House of Representatives, led by Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern, arrived in Taiwan on Monday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said.

The visit is taking place on July 3-7. US lawmakers are expected to meet with head of the Taiwanese administration Tsai Ing-wen, her deputy Lai Qingde and Taiwan’s top diplomat Jaushieh Joseph Wu, as well as with other government officials and experts.

A US congressional delegation, headed by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, visited Taiwan on June 27-29. Its members discussed regional stability, trade, investment and other issues with the island’s authorities.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.