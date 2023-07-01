Swedish PM to visit US on July 5 to discuss NATO accession, Ukraine, China — White House

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to travel to the US on July 5 for talks about the pending NATO membership, the conflict in Ukraine and closer coordination of China policies, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Kristersson will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible," she said.

The other issues expected to be raised are "transatlantic coordination on the People’s Republic of China." They will also talk about addressing climate change as well as new and emerging technologies.