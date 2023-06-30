Man faces life in prison after opening fire at Moldovan airport

CHISINAU, June 30. /TASS/. The man that opened fire at the Chisinau airport is facing a life sentence, Acting Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu said.

"Under Moldovan law, he’s facing a life sentence for the crime he perpetrated," he said at a news conference.

The shooter has been hospitalized in grave condition after suffering injuries and is being closely guarded, the prosecutor said.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said earlier that a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, who had been denied entry into Moldova, had opened fire at the Chisinau airport. While being escorted to the waiting room for deportation, the perpetrator shot dead a border patrol agent and an airport security officer with a gun that he was able to take from the border guard. Another person, a passenger, was wounded and placed under medical observation. All flights were delayed until the incident was resolved.

The Chisinau Airport shooter presented a Tajikistan passport to customs officers, and the authorities have no other information on his citizenship, says Viorel Cernauteanu, head of the General Police Inspectorate of Moldova.

"The arrived person presented a Tajikistan citizen passport, the police have no other information on his citizenship," he said.