Two killed, one injured in shooting at Chisinau Airport — Prime Minister of Moldova

CHISINAU, June 30. /TASS/. Two Moldovan law enforcement officers were killed and one person was injured in shooting in the Chisinau Airport that was initiated by a citizen of Tajikistan after he was denied entry to the republic, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced Friday.

"While being escorted to the waiting hall for deportation, he shot a customs police officer and an airport security officer with a handgun, wrestled from the customs police officer. Another person - a passenger - was injured and is currently under medical supervision," Recean said on social media.