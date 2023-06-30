EU to keep working on possible use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. Leaders of the European Union tasked the European Commission with continuing its work on the possible use of frozen Russian assets for the interests of Ukraine, the EU summit said in a statement, issued early on Friday.

"The European Council took stock of the work done regarding Russia’s immobilised assets, and invites the Council, the High Representative and the Commission to take work forward, in accordance with EU and international law, and in coordination with partners," the statement says.