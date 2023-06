MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Western states constantly provide Ukraine with intelligence about Russian Aerospace Forces’ activities, Ukrainian Air Force Spokesman Yuri Ignat said on TV Thursday.

"Our allies constantly support Ukraine," he said. "Our partners provide us with information on takeoffs of strategic aviation from remote airstrips, [takeoffs] of long-range aviation and other information."

This data is then being used by air defense forces, he added.