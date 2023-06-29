PMC Wagner mutiny could encourage West to give F-16s to Ukraine — report

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. The events around the private military company Wagner could encourage Western countries to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, Politico reported late on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the Russian government’s decision "to avoid widespread violence on Russian soil" has led some people in the West to wonder "if they could push the envelope further in supplying Ukraine with more lethal, longer-range weapons — including F-16s."

Western officials believe that Russia could "choose not to escalate for fear of widening the conflict" if Ukraine’s allies make some decisive steps. Politico’s sources cautioned, however, that "no decision has been made" on the matter.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier said that Denmark and the Netherlands would lead a European coalition to train Ukrainian pilots in the use of F-16 fighter jets. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Washington will discuss with its allies in the coming months which countries will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. Politico reported, citing sources close to NATO, that the West could start transferring these aircraft to Kiev in the beginning of 2024.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, in reference to the plans by US allies to give Kiev F-16s, that Western countries continue to walk the path of escalating the Ukrainian conflict and that Moscow would bear it in mind when making its own plans.