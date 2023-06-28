Poland to reinforce border with Belarus because of PMC Wagner — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The government in Poland has decided to reinforce the country’s border with Belarus because it now hosts forces of the private military company Wagner, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday.

The official, who is also the head of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice, made the statement following the government’s security and defense committee meeting.

"There are reportedly about 8,000 soldiers there. This fact poses a threat to Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland. Decisions have been made that concern the strengthening of our defenses on the border," he said.

The measures will affect personnel and fortifications, the official said.