First batch of 14 Abrams tanks to arrive in Poland on June 27, defense chief says

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Warsaw will receive the first batch of 14 Abrams tanks from Washington on June 27, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told national TV.

"A ship carrying the Abrams tanks that were ordered in the US will arrive at the Szczecin-Swinoujscie port tomorrow," he said, adding that the first batch included "14 tanks, that is, one company."

According to the defense chief, "another two tank companies will be delivered later in the year." "We will have a battalion of tanks," Blaszczak noted, adding that another battalion would be delivered next year.

In 2022, Poland signed an agreement with the US to get 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks in 2025-2026. Warsaw announced later that an agreement had been reached with Washington on the delivery of 116 used M1A1 tanks. Polish crews were trained to use these tanks in 2022.