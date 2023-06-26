Israel is on Kiev’s side, foreign minister says in response to Ukrainian criticism

TEL AVIV, June 26. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday said his country supports Ukraine, in comments following criticism from the Ukrainian embassy.

The embassy said in a statement earlier on Sunday that Israel had chosen a path of building close relations with Russia over assistance to Ukraine.

"I’m not going to stoop to this discourse. I have announced that we support Ukraine's sovereignty and [territorial] integrity. We have voted [in support of Kiev] at the UN, [Israeli] soldiers have met with Ukrainian soldiers, and we have provided humanitarian aid. Israel is on the right side of history," Cohen told Army Radio, also known as Galei Tzahal.

The Ukrainian embassy to Israel had said the Jewish state was "hiding behind the demagogy of its neutrality" while expanding relations with Russia. It called on Israel to provide Ukraine with the means of defense and "stand on the right side of history."

Since the start of 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly asked Israel to provide it with weapons, including air defense systems, but Israel has consistently rejected all requests. The Israeli government said that in the interests of national security it would limit their assistance to Kiev to humanitarian aid and non-lethal equipment.