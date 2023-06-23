Two civilians killed, three injured in militant attack in Syria’s Hama — SANA

BEIRUT, June 23. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and three injured in an attack in Syria’s Hama Governorate, committed by armed groups from the nearby province of Idlib on Thursday, Syria’s SANA news agency has reported.

According to the report, militants used a drone to attack a residential neighborhood in the town of Tal Salhab. An underage resident was killed instantly, while four adults were hospitalized suffering from fragmentation wounds. One of them later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Idlib is Syria’s only region whose major portion is controlled by illegal armed groups, including the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). In 2017, these areas were designated as a de-escalation zone for militants who refused to lay down their weapons in Eastern Ghouta and southern regions of the country.