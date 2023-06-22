Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine hopes to visit Moscow in near future

ROME, June 22. /TASS/. Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is hopeful that he will be able to travel to Moscow soon, according to Italy’s RAI broadcaster.

"I would like to go to Moscow and I hope to do so as part of the planned second phase [of my mission]," he said on the sidelines of an event organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio. "We are looking forward to doing everything possible to help achieve peace," Cardinal Zuppi added.

An informed source in the Vatican told TASS that Cardinal Zuppi would be able to visit Moscow no earlier than next week. According to him, the Vatican will make an official announcement the way it did before his trip to Kiev.

The cardinal visited Kiev in early June to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious figures. On June 15-18, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, held a series of meetings at the Vatican, including with Pope Francis. Sources in the Russian Orthodox Church say that a meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia is possible "if such a desire is expressed and the schedule of the Russian Orthodox Church head allows." Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin also previously did not rule out that such a meeting might take place.