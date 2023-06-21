Zelensky wants recovery conference to take 'real' action to rebuild Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 21./TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday urged participants at the second Ukraine Recovery Conference in London to move from plans towards real action.

Having thanked the countries with which Ukraine has coordinated key principles for reconstruction, the president said "We must move from agreement to real projects." He also added that the Ukrainian delegation would present concrete proposals from Kiev in London.

The second Ukraine Recovery Conference opened on Wednesday in the UK’s capital city. According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, over 1,000 guests from 61 countries as well as representatives from NGOs and business people are expected to attend the two-day conference.

The first conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction took place in Lugano, Switzerland, in July of last year. A declaration was signed then, outlining the principles of the country's reconstruction. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin stressed back then that the document did not contain any statements about the signatories' readiness to provide Ukraine with $750 billion in real financial support, a sum Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal estimated a year ago as the cost of the country's reconstruction.

The British government stressed that the 2023 event would not be a fundraising event, but announced that the list of participants would be expanded to include countries from the Middle East, South America and Asia.