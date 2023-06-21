Russia, Iran, Turkey criticize Israel’s strikes on Syria — joint statement

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey have condemned the ongoing Israeli military strikes on Syria, reads a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the three countries at the end of the 20th international meeting on Syria on the Astana platform.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format "condemned the ongoing Israeli military attacks in Syria, including those targeting civilian objects, considered these actions as a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and recognized them as destabilizing and exacerbating tensions in the region."

The guarantor countries of the Astana format also "reaffirmed the need to abide by universally recognized international legal decisions, including the provisions of the relevant UN resolutions rejecting the occupation of the Syrian Golan, first and foremost UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497, whereby all Israeli decisions and actions in this regard are deemed null and void and of no legal effect."

Russia, Iran and Turkey expressed their conviction that "there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirmed their commitment to advance viable and lasting Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254."