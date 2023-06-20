Estonian parliament greenlights gay marriage — TV

VILNIUS, June 20. /TASS/. The Riigikogu (Estonia’s unicameral parliament) has voted in favor of allowing gay marriage, the national TV and radio broadcasting portal ERR reported on Tuesday.

According to its information, the Estonian parliament passed a law which provides for marriage between adults regardless of their sex starting January 1, 2024. The ERR also said that the parliament has adopted provisions on cohabitation, which clarifies certain nuances and individual cases. According to the broadcaster, fifty-five deputies voted in favor of the bill, 34 were against it and one deputy abstained.

A partner can also now adopt the child of their same-sex spouse, if the biological parent does not object, the broadcaster added. The ERR pointed out that the bill preserves the principle that all rights and obligations regarding the child belong first to the biological parents.