Senior Turkish diplomat to lead Ankara’s delegation to Astana talks on Syria

ISTANBUL, June 19. /TASS/. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar will lead the Turkish delegation to the four-party talks on Syria in Astana, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The 20th round of High Level Meeting on Syria in Astana format will be held on 20-21 June 2023 in Astana. The second technical meeting of the Quadripartite Process between the Foreign Ministries of Turkey, Iran, Russia, and Syria will also take place in Astana on this occasion. Turkey will participate in these meetings with an inter-agency delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Burak Akcapar," it said.

The first meeting in the four-party format on Syria was held in Moscow on May 10. It yielded a decision to draft a roadmap for normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Delegations from the guarantor nations, namely Russia, Turkey, and Iran, as well as delegates from the Syrian government and the opposition will take part in the Astana-format talks. Representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are expected to take part as observers. The agenda includes the situation in Syria, issues of fighting terrorism, the mobilization of international efforts to promote post-conflict revival in Syria, and creating conditions for the return of refugees.