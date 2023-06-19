NATO opposes freezing Ukrainian conflict, says Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, June 19. /TASS/. NATO is against freezing the conflict in Ukraine and agreements on Russia's terms, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We all want this war to end, but a just peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia," Stoltenberg said during his visit to Germany, according to a NATO Press Office broadcast.

This is the NATO chief's first statement since talks in Kiev and Moscow with representatives of African countries who proposed an initiative to resolve the Ukrainian conflict based, among other things, on the idea of ending hostilities.

According to Stoltenberg, "Ukraine has the right to liberate its own land." "A counteroffensive is now underway," the NATO chief said, "The more land the Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger their hand will eventually be at the negotiating table."

Stoltenberg also welcomed Germany’s efforts in providing military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as its recent decision to "deliver another 64 Patriot missiles to Ukraine."

The NATO chief also pointed out that the NATO summit in Vilnius was set to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance and provide it with a program of defense supplies for years ahead.

"The decisions we will take in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to NATO," he said, "At the summit, members will address Ukraine’s membership aspirations. Allies are working on a multi-year package of assistance for Ukraine. We are also working to establish a new NATO-Ukraine Council to jointly consult on security issues of mutual concern."

He also recalled that the summit in Vilnius should strengthen NATO defense, including the deployment of significant military forces in the east of the alliance.