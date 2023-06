WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden does not believe that it should be made easier for Ukraine to join NATO, as Kiev has to meet the mandatory standards of becoming a member of the alliance, according to Biden’s statement released by the White House press pool on Saturday.

When Biden was asked if he was "going to make it easier for Ukraine to join NATO," he said, "No. Because they’ve got to meet the same standards. So we’re not going to make it easy."