Trump slams charges against him as power abuse and election meddling

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump described the charges of mishandling classified documents against him as abuse of office and election meddling.

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country," he said, addressing a crowd of his supporters in New Jersey.

He described US President Joe Biden as a "corrupt" leader, who "had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges."

The case against him was "another attempt to rig and steal an election," Trump added.