MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. A fire was registered in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Wednesday, shortly after several blasts rocked the city, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Alexey Goncharenko, said.

"A fire broke out in one of Odessa’s districts," the Ukrainian lawmaker wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the exact location of the blaze.

Ukraine’s TSN news agency reported earlier in the day that explosions were heard in Odessa after midnight on Wednesday.