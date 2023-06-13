Russia, UAE discuss tax convention — news agency

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini and Russian Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Sazanov held the second round of talks on the revision of the tax agreement between the countries in Dubai, the Emirates News Agency WAM said.

The talks were held in line with efforts of the UAE Ministry of Finance "to further strengthen cooperation frameworks for tax matters, provide full protection to taxpayers from double taxation and avoid the obstruction of the free flow of trade and investment," the news agency informed.

"We reiterate the importance of coordination and constructive dialogue with the Russian Federation to strengthen our strategic partnerships and expand horizons for economic, financial and trade-related joint action," Al Hussaini said during talks, cited by the news agency.