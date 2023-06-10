Italian defense minister not sure that Kiev’s counter-offensive will be successful

ROME, June 10. /TASS/. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto believes that the outcome of the Kiev government’s counter-offensive cannot be predicted with certainty at this stage.

"It is impossible to say at the moment what will happen in the coming weeks. Russia has created strong lines of defense <…>. Russia has an advantage in troop numbers and military equipment," the minister told Italian TV journalist Bruno Vespa on Friday evening. "This attempt by Ukraine to regain control over those territories is full of questions and uncertainty, and the Ukrainians understand it, that is why they are requesting planes."

Crosetto reiterated the opinion that "the easiest way to achieve peace is to make those seeking victory realize that it is impossible," and this was the reason behind the West’s military aid to Ukraine.

He admitted that it was "hard to explain and understand" how peace can be achieved through arms supplies to a conflict party. In his opinion, a peace process may begin when a truce is declared. However, the recent attack on the Kakhovka dam delays a possible solution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday: "We can state absolutely clearly that a Ukrainian offensive has begun. The use of strategic reserves testifies to this." He added that "Ukrainian troops have not achieved their goals and objectives in any of the combat areas," and suffered significant losses.