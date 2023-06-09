Trump, his aide charged on 38 counts in classified documents case

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. The US authorities have unsealed a 38-count indictment against former US President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta.

The document was uploaded to the electronic database of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday.

Among other things, the charges include willful retention of national defense information, false statements and representations and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In accordance with the document during last year’s search at Trump’s estate in Florida, FBI agents seized 102 documents with classification markings: 27 of them were stored in his office and 75 were in the storage. Of those documents, 17 were marked as ‘top secret.’ According to the indictment, at some point some of these documents were stored in Trump’s bedroom and bathroom.

The former US president said on his Truth Social website on Thursday that the US government had filed charges of potential mishandling of classified documents against him. In his post, Trump strongly maintained his innocence. He has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on June 13.

On August 8, 2022, FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate. A total of 11 sets of classified documents were seized, the Wall Street Journal reported at that time. According to a warrant, which was released to the public later, the search was related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.