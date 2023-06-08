Syrian Foreign Ministry brands Ukrainian strike on Kakhovka hydro plant as terror attack

BEIRUT, June 8. /TASS/. Syria condemns the Kiev regime for its attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) that harmed civilians and triggered the flooding of vast areas, an official statement by the Arab republic’s Foreign Ministry said as quoted by the SANA news agency on Thursday.

"This terrorist act by the Ukrainian regime constitutes a continuation of its reckless behavior and an escalation by its NATO protectors in their war against Russia," the document noted.

The Syrian diplomatic agency urged the international community "to move vigorously to curb the absurd behavior of the Ukrainian regime and the tendency of Western aggression, which constitutes a serious threat to security and peace in the world."

"Syria renews its full solidarity with Russia in its confrontation with the NATO aggression," the statement emphasized.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on June 6, which resulted in the collapse of the hydraulic sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka reached 12 meters but are now receding. According to emergency services, there are 35 population centers and territories in the flood zone. The residents of nearby communities are being evacuated. According to official information, five people died and more than 40 were hospitalized.

The destruction of the power generation facility has seriously damaged the environment, washing away farmland along the Dnieper River and threatening water levels in the North Crimean Canal. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the attack on the Kakhovka HPP was a premeditated act of sabotage on the part of Ukraine. He added that the responsibility for its consequences fully lies with the Kiev regime.