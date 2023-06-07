Russian man injured in attack in Thailand — news portal

BANGKOK, June 7./TASS/. A Russian national was shot and severely injured in an attack in Phuket, The Phuket News portal reported on Wednesday.

According to it, the man was wounded at around 11:45 a.m. local time (7:45 a.m. Moscow time) in his car. By the time the police arrived, the 44-year-old man was still conscious. He was loaded onto a stretcher and into the ambulance before being taken to Thalang Hospital, it said.

According to CCTV footage, a man riding a motorcycle stopped near his parked car, walked over to the car, made four shots and vanished. Police continue the search, the portal said.