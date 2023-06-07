Water level at ZNPP reservoir recedes by 5-7 cm per hour — IAEA head

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The water level in Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant reservoirs recedes by 5-7 centimeters per hour, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN Wednesday.

"There is a reservoir there and a number of internal channels that ensure that there is water in circulation permanently so that the reactors get the necessary cooling. If the plant were to run out of water, then we would have a very serious situation. What I said is that there doesn’t seem to be an imminent risk of dry-up of the water available there, but the situation is serious. Insofar, as we are seeing this diminishing [of the water level], its between 5 and 7 cm per hour, so it is steadily going down," he said.