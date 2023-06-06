Belarus out, Slovenia in: UN Security Council votes on new members for next year

UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. Belarus did not secure the required number of votes during the UN General Assembly poll to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period of 2024-2025 as the seat in the global organization went to Slovenia.

Slovenia got 153 votes, while Belarus received 38 votes. In order to win a seat, a country has to carry at least two-thirds of the vote from all the members of the General Assembly (193 in total).

Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea and Sierra Leone were also elected as UN Security Council non-permanent members for 2024-2025.