Macron says tangible security guarantees should be given to Kiev at NATO summit

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. NATO countries should work out credible security guarantees for Ukraine in order to include it in the new security architecture, French President Emmanuel Macron said at GLOBSEC’s 2023 Bratislava Forum on Wednesday.

"We provide plenty of weapons to Ukraine, but we have not added it to any strategic security dialogue. If we want to carry weight with Russia, if we want to be credible to the Ukrainians, we must give Ukraine the means to prevent any further aggression and include it in sustainable security architecture," he said.

According to the French president, the issue should be worked out by the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

"We have to build something between the security provided [by the United States] to Israel and full-fledged membership [in the alliance]," he said.

However, the French president stated that a consensus on Ukraine’s NATO membership was unlikely to be achieved at the Vilnius summit.