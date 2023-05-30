IAEA mission to monitor military activities around ZNPP — IAEA chief

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. Monitors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will start monitoring the military activity at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and around it, the organization’s Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"What comes next is the continuity of what we have been doing. But, there is a difference in that <…> we are going now to be looking into detail with the aspects that we are covering in the [previously announced ZNPP security] principles. It has to do with military activity, possible militarization, attacks on or from the plant, things that were until now not a part of the mission," he told reporters after Tuesday’s session of the UN Security Council.

He added that this would help the IAEA to provide more detailed information.