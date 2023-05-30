UN calls for ensuring safety of Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The United Nations calls for ensuring safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Our position on Zaporizhzhia is it needs to be kept as safe as possible," he said. He did not comment on the proposals on the facility’s security that are expected to be presented by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.