MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. The West has left Belarus no choice other than deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, Secretary of Belarus’ Security Council Alexander Volfovich said on Sunday.

"The West has simply left no other options for Belarus," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

In the 1990s, "the West, first of all the United States, guaranteed security and the absence of any sanctions against Belarus, but it has broken its promises now," he explained.