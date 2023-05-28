Lukashenko pledges to strengthen strategic partnership between Minsk, Baku

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday pledged to enhance the strategic partnership between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

In a message of greetings to Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev and all Azerbaijanians on the country’s national holiday, Independence Day, Lukashenko said, "I am deeply convinced that the strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku, which is based on mutual interest and traditionally friendly and trusting ties, will continue to strengthen, while gaining new forms and directions."

According to Lukashenko, the Azerbaijanian economy is currently showing a dynamic development, with the country being a key regional player that has been increasingly raising its prestige in the international arena.

The Belarusian leader also wished his Azerbaijanian counterpart and his family good health and prosperity, and peaceful skies and wellbeing to the fraternal Azerbaijanian people, according to the message, published by Lukashenko’s press service.