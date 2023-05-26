Traffic blocked in central Belgrade ahead of pro-government rally

BELGRADE, May 26. /TASS/. Traffic has been blocked in central Belgrade ahead of a rally in support of the national government to be held in front of the parliamentary building, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

Dozens of buses, which have brought people from all around the country, are parked on central streets blocking traffic. Thousands of people are gathering in front of the parliamentary building with Serbian flags and banners in their hands. "Serbia without Kosovo and Metohija is a Human without a Heart" reads one of the banners.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier called on people to take part in the pro-government Serbia of Hope rally in front of the parliamentary building on May 26. He called for the rally after huge public outcry in connection with two shootings that occurred on consecutive days in the country on May 3 and 4. The first was a school shooting in Belgrade where ten people died and seven were wounded, followed up by eight people being killed and 14 wounded by an armed man in Mladenovac the next day.