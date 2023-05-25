Brazilian lawmaker blames US for escalating global tensions

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 25. /TASS/. The main responsibility for the current global security situation lies with the United States, member of Brazil’s National Congress Arlindo Chinaglia said.

"The US bears the main responsibility for the growth of the Cold War to the current scale," he said during parliamentary hearings.

The politician pointed out that the promise not to expand NATO towards Russia’s borders had been broken on numerous occasions. "No one has ever said on behalf of Russia that they would not do what we are seeing now. Just the opposite," Chinaglia added, particularly pointing to what Russian President Vladimir Putin had said at a NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008.

In addition, the lawmaker quoted excerpts from reports by US diplomats and the revelations of members of the US political establishment, who had admitted to having been well aware of Moscow’s position, as well as of the inevitability of Russia’s response.

According to Chinaglia, since NATO was created to confront the Warsaw Pact, the alliance’s existence after the collapse of the Soviet Union looks questionable.