No anti-Russian sanctions as long Serbia’s foreign policy remains independent — president

BELGRADE, May 24. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reaffirmed that his country would not impose anti-Russian sanctions as long as it has a chance to pursue independent foreign policy.

"I have never made any oaths, but as long as we have a chance to conduct independent and sovereign policies, we will continue to do so," he said in an interview to the RTS television. "When we are no longer able to do this, I will inform our citizens."

"However, we have been able to stick to our stance for one year and three months," the Serbian leader added.

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation following a Security Council meeting that although Serbia supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it will not impose sanctions against Russia. He also announced that Belgrade is suspending army and police drills with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly nations, regrets what is going on in Eastern Europe and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.