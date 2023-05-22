US diplomat comments on Belgorod Region raid, says it’s up to Kiev to decide on operations

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. It’s up to Ukraine to decide how it conducts military operations against Russia, Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US Department of State, told reporters on Monday as commented on a Ukrainian sabotage raid in Russia’s Belgorod Region.

"It is up to Ukraine to decide how they want to conduct their military operations," he said at a news conference.

Washington, he said, doesn’t encourage such attacks.

"We have made very clear to the Ukrainians that we don't enable or encourage attacks outside Ukrainian borders," Miller said.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov earlier said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the region. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are sufficient forces and equipment on the scene to combat the saboteurs. Work is being done to drive away the Ukrainian saboteurs from Russian territory and destroy them, he said. According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the incident.