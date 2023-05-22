Hungary opposes some provisions of EU's 11th package of sanctions on Russia — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, May 22. /TASS/. Budapest opposes a number of key provisions in the 11th package of sanctions on Russia developed by the European Commission, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

He pointed out that "Brussels should have learned from the consequences of sanctions."

"Sanctions are more harmful to Europe than they are to Russia and I think that the 10th package of sanctions should not be followed by the 11th one, which would turn out to be a true test for Europe in general and the economy of European countries," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

The top diplomat’s press conference was broadcast live on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Szijjarto specified that Hungary opposed additional restrictions for European companies in terms of Russian goods trade, as well as sanctions on Chinese companies suspected of cooperating with Russia.