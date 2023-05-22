Beijing expresses protest to Japanese envoy over smearing of China during G7 summit

BEIJING, May 22. /TASS/. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi to express a protest "over inflation of China-related issues" during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

"Japan, which presides in the G7 this year, smeared and lambasted China during G7 events in Hiroshima and in the joint G7 statement," Sun Weidong said. He noted that such "rude interference in China’s internal affairs" damages sovereignty, security and interests of national development. "In this regard, China expresses its strong discontent and decisive protest."

The Deputy Foreign Minister underscored that Issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjian Uygur and Tibet autonomous regions are China’s internal affairs.

He underscored that China firmly adheres to an open strategy of mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that accusations of "economic coercion" and creation of a "debt trap" cannot be addressed to China. It is the US that poses the biggest risk for international order and operation of the global economy, the Chinese diplomat pointed out.

He also said that China has always adhered to the policy of non-use of nuclear weapons "and has kept its nuclear arsenal at the lowest level, necessary for national security.".