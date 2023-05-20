G7 group calls on China to press Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries calls on China to press Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," the statement reads.

"We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine," the G7 leaders added.

Also G7 group reaffirmed their determination to continue supporting Ukraine. "We commit to intensifying our diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine, to increasing the costs to Russia and those supporting its war efforts," the statement reads.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the G7 leaders added.

On Friday, the G7 leaders adopted a special statement on Ukraine, specifying their position on the issue, including on sanctions against Russia.

Japan is holding the G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in Hiroshima on May 19-21.