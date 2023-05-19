Zelensky wants to meet with Brazilian leader on sidelines of G7 summit — newspaper

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky would like to meet with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

The paper wrote with reference to sources close to the Brazilian president that the Kiev government’s delegation request for the meeting has been left unanswered so far. Similarly, Zelensky has got no response yet to his request for a meeting with the prime minister of India on Saturday.

Japan holds the presidency of the G7 in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. In addition to representatives of the G7 itself, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Comoros, and South Korea have been invited to the summit.