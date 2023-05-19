Serbia to let no one influence its national policy — President Vucic

BELGRADE, May 20. /TASS/. Serbia will not let any external forces influence the country’s national policy, in particular on such issues as imposing sanctions and joining NATO, Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Friday.

"I won’t let them make Kosovo independent. They won’t conduct Serbia’s foreign policy and decide for me who we impose sanctions on or don’t. The Serbian people will decide. They won’t decide should we join NATO or not. The people will decide. And it has decided that we are a militarily neutral country and will safeguard our country by ourselves," he said.

Serbia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said earlier that Serbia would not impose sanctions on Russia due to political, human and moral reasons.

Vucic has repeatedly pledged that Serbia would not join NATO as long as he is president, despite the growing pressure.