Arab League states advocate cooperation with Iran based on principle of non-use of force

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Arab countries advocate cooperation with Iran based on principles of good-neighborliness and non-use of force, says that outcome document, adopted at the Arab League Summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah Friday.

"Leaders of Arab states underscored the importance of development of cooperation with Iran, based on principles of good-neighborliness, non-use of force or threats of force, as well as non-intervention in internal affairs of Arab countries," the document reads. Violation of the mentioned principles will be viewed by Arab states as "violation of the basics of international law."

Arab League states "praise the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and Iraq on establishment of a dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2021-2022, as well as efforts of China on sponsorship of negotiations that resulted in the agreement on restoration of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran."

Arab states expressed their certainty that these agreements will "facilitate strengthening of security and peace in the region."